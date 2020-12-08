Why Did Northland Securities Downgrade Luminar Technologies’ Stock?

Luminar Technologies (LAZR) received a Hold rating and a $41.00 price target from Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.3% and a 74.8% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Himax Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Luminar Technologies with a $41.00 average price target.

