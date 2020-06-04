Why Did Northland Securities Downgrade Ceva’s Stock?

Ceva (CEVA) received a Hold rating and a $36.00 price target from Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $36.42, close to its 52-week high of $36.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 66.9% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Himax Technologies, and Power Integrations.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ceva is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.67.

Ceva’s market cap is currently $801.4M and has a P/E ratio of 686.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.17.

CEVA, Inc. engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe and Middle East, and Asia Pacific. Its portfolio include platforms for 5G baseband processing for handsets and radio access network; offerings for cellular internet of things; front-end voice and speech recognition software and algorithms with digital signal processing for voice enabled devices and AI assistants; imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device; and a self-contained AI processors. The company was founded on November 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.