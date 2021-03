Why Did Noble Financial Downgrade Indonesia Energy’s Stock?

In a report released today, Michael Heim from Noble Financial downgraded Indonesia Energy (INDO) to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.71.

Heim has an average return of 78.3% when recommending Indonesia Energy.

According to TipRanks.com, Heim is ranked #6510 out of 7342 analysts.

Indonesia Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Indonesia Energy Corp. Ltd. operates as an oil and gas, exploration and production company, which focuses on the Indonesian market. It holds oil and gas assets through its subsidiaries in Indonesia: the Kruh Block and the Citarum Block. The company was founded by James J. Huang and Wirawan Jusuf in 2014 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.