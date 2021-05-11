Why Did Needham Upgrade SailPoint Technologies Holdings’ Stock?

Needham analyst Alex Henderson upgraded SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL) to Buy today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 61.8% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, CrowdStrike Holdings, and CyberArk Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SailPoint Technologies Holdings with a $70.44 average price target, which is a 54.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $64.19 and a one-year low of $20.10. Currently, SailPoint Technologies Holdings has an average volume of 1.16M.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support. The company was founded on August 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

