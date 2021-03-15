Why Did Needham Downgrade GenMark’s Stock?

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham downgraded GenMark (GNMK) to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 71.9% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Cardiovascular Systems.

GenMark has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.00.

Based on GenMark’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $50.08 million and GAAP net loss of $3.72 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $27.2 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.29 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 181 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GNMK in relation to earlier this year.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of multiplex molecular diagnostic solutions. Its products include ePlex and XT-8. The company was founded by Jon Faiz Kayyemin 1993 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.