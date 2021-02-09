Why Did Needham Downgrade Cubic’s Stock?

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham downgraded Cubic (CUB) to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $69.60, close to its 52-week high of $70.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 68.7% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Teledyne Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and TTM Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cubic is a Hold with an average price target of $67.20, a -3.0% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, William Blair also downgraded the stock to Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cubic’s market cap is currently $2.22B and has a P/E ratio of -575.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -58.46.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cubic Corp. is a technology provider of integrated solutions. The company designs, integrates and operates systems, products and services focused in the transportation, defense C4ISR and training markets. It operates through the following segments: Cubic Transportation Systems, Cubic Mission Solutions, and Cubic Global Defense Systems. The Cubic Transportation Systems segment designs, produces, installs, and services electronics revenue collection systems for mass transit projects, including railways and buses. The Cubic Mission Solutions segment provides C4ISR capabilities for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. The Cubic Global Defense Systems segment consists of customized military range instrumentation; laser based training systems, and virtual simulation systems. The company was founded by Walter J. Zable in 1949 and headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More on CUB: