Why Did Needham Downgrade Aurora Cannabis’ Stock?

Aurora Cannabis (ACB) received a Sell rating from Needham analyst Matt McGinley today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.47.

According to TipRanks.com, McGinley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 132.8% and a 89.7% success rate. McGinley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Thumb Industries, Trulieve Cannabis, and Curaleaf Holdings.

Aurora Cannabis has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $9.39, implying a -49.5% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Desjardins also downgraded the stock to Sell with a C$11.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $21.48 and a one-year low of $3.71. Currently, Aurora Cannabis has an average volume of 34.44M.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc. engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.