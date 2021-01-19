Why Did Mizuho Securities Upgrade Eli Lilly & Co’s Stock?

Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) received a Buy rating and a $222.00 price target from Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $190.77, close to its 52-week high of $191.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 48.0% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Eli Lilly & Co with a $187.90 average price target, a 0.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $191.78 and a one-year low of $117.06. Currently, Eli Lilly & Co has an average volume of 4.29M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LLY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Eli Lilly & Co. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Forteo, Adrica, BAQSIMI, Basaglar and Glucagn. The company was founded by Eli Lilly on May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.