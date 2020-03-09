Why Did Mizuho Securities Upgrade Cypress Semicon’s Stock?

Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh upgraded Cypress Semicon (CY) to Buy today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakesh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 56.9% success rate. Rakesh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Texas Instruments, and Western Digital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cypress Semicon is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.90, a 43.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 6, Craig-Hallum also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $23.85 price target.

Cypress Semicon’s market cap is currently $6.12B and has a P/E ratio of 157.71. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.91.

Cypress Semiconductor Corp. engages in designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of a broad range of high-performance solutions for embedded systems, from automotive, industrial and networking platforms to highly interactive consumer devices.