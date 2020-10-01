Why Did Mizuho Securities Downgrade Selecta Biosciences’ Stock?

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang downgraded Selecta Biosciences (SELB) to Hold today and set a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.8% and a 30.4% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Revance Therapeutics.

Selecta Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.50, a 154.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. it produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation. The firm proprietary pipeline includes SVP-enabled enzyme, oncology and gene therapies. The company was founded by Omid C. Farokhzad, Robert S. Langer Jr., and Ulrich von Andrian in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.