Why Did Merrill Lynch Upgrade Upstart Holdings’ Stock?

Merrill Lynch analyst Nat Schindler upgraded Upstart Holdings (UPST) to Buy yesterday and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $115.09, close to its 52-week high of $124.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Schindler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 59.3% success rate. Schindler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zillow Group Class A, Fiverr International, and Cardlytics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Upstart Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $89.00, a -22.7% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, JMP Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $111.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UPST in relation to earlier this year.

Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. The revenue of the company is primarily comprised of fees paid by banks.

