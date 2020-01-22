Why Did JonesTrading Downgrade Neon Therapeutics’ Stock?

In a report released today, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading downgraded Neon Therapeutics (NTGN) to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.79, close to its 52-week low of $0.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 44.6% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Mirati Therapeutics.

Neon Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $8.40, representing a 371.9% upside. In a report issued on January 16, Robert W. Baird also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $2.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.51 and a one-year low of $0.88. Currently, Neon Therapeutics has an average volume of 309.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NTGN in relation to earlier this year.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc. develops novel therapeutics leveraging neoantigen biology to treat cancer. It offers NEO-PV-01, a personalized neoantigen vaccine that builds upon initial clinical trials.