Why Did Jefferies Upgrade McCormick & Company’s Stock?

McCormick & Company (MKC) received a Hold rating and a $167.00 price target from Jefferies analyst Robert Dickerson today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $172.27, close to its 52-week high of $180.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.8% and a 31.0% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Mondelez International, and Lamb Weston Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on McCormick & Company is a Hold with an average price target of $150.33, implying a -12.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 23, Bernstein also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $152.00 price target.

McCormick & Company’s market cap is currently $22.9B and has a P/E ratio of 33.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.07.

McCormick & Co., Inc. engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao. The Flavour Solutions segment provides products to multinational food manufacturers and foodservice customers. The company was founded by Willoughby M. McCormick in 1889 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.