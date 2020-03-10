Why Did H.C. Wainwright Upgrade Ballard Power Systems’ Stock?

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal upgraded Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) to Buy today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -4.5% and a 35.6% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Orion Energy Systems, Ceco Environmental, and Loop Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ballard Power Systems with a $13.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.20 and a one-year low of $2.94. Currently, Ballard Power Systems has an average volume of 3.77M.

