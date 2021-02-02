Why Did H.C. Wainwright Downgrade Viela Bio’s Stock?

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright downgraded Viela Bio (VIE) to Hold, with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.8% and a 72.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Viela Bio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.00, representing a -1.3% downside. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

Viela Bio’s market cap is currently $2.9B and has a P/E ratio of -4.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.68.

Viela Bio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatment for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, inebilizumab, is a humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb), designed to target CD19, a molecule expressed on the surface of a broad range of immune system B cells. The company was founded on December 11, 2017 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.