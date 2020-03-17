Why Did H.C. Wainwright Downgrade Strata Skin Sciences’ Stock?

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis downgraded Strata Skin Sciences (SSKN) to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.06, close to its 52-week low of $0.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -13.7% and a 23.3% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Strata Skin Sciences with a $7.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $3.27 and a one-year low of $0.98. Currently, Strata Skin Sciences has an average volume of 52.24K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, development, and commercializing of non-invasive tools to provide additional information to dermatologists during melanoma skin examinations.