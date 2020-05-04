Why Did H.C. Wainwright Downgrade PolarityTE’s Stock?

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright downgraded PolarityTE (PTE) to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.93, close to its 52-week low of $0.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -3.9% and a 33.8% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, IntelGenx Technologies, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PolarityTE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.50, implying an 835.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Oppenheimer also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on PolarityTE’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.47 million and GAAP net loss of $21.15 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.13 million and had a GAAP net loss of $22.49 million.

PolarityTE, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, which focuses on discovering, designing and developing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering and material sciences. Its products include SkinTE, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. The company was founded on May 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.