Why Did H.C. Wainwright Downgrade Microvision’s Stock?

In a report released today, Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright downgraded Microvision (MVIS) to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.58, close to its 52-week low of $0.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -18.5% and a 30.7% success rate. Dede covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Alkaline Water Company, SuperCom, and Resonant.

Microvision has an analyst consensus of Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Microvision’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $6.14 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $11.95 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MicroVision, Inc. engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP offers Pico projection or interactive Pico projection; three-dimensional sensing for automotive and industrial applications; augmented or virtual reality; and head up displays for automobiles.