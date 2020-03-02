Why Did H.C. Wainwright Downgrade Forty Seven’s Stock?

Forty Seven (FTSV) received a Hold rating and a $95.50 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $93.76, close to its 52-week high of $94.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.2% and a 33.6% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Trillium Therapeutics, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Forty Seven is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $55.06, which is a -41.4% downside from current levels. In a report released today, JonesTrading also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on Forty Seven’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $15.16 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $17.21 million.

Forty Seven, Inc. develops therapies that target cancer immune evasion pathways. It develops Hu5F9-G4, a monoclonal antibody against human CD47 that potentially has applications spanning multiple tumor types and treatment modalities.

