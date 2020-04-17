Why Did Goldman Sachs Downgrade Apple’s Stock?

Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall downgraded Apple (AAPL) to Sell yesterday and set a price target of $233.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $286.69.

Hall noted:

“NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Apple von “Neutral” auf “Sell” abgestuft und das Kursziel von 250 auf 233 US-Dollar gesenkt. Die Auswirkungen der Corona-Krise auf die allgemeine Wirtschaft und einige Endmarkte von Technologieunternehmen seien betrachtlich, schrieb Analyst Rod Hall in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie zur Branche. Er reduzierte die Prognose fur die im kommenden Jahr abgesetzten iPhones um sieben Prozent./bek/ag Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.04.2020 / 22:12 / PDT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Hall is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 49.0% success rate. Hall covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumentum Holdings, Dell Technologies, and Cisco Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apple is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $308.90.

Based on Apple’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $91.82 billion and net profit of $22.24 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $84.31 billion and had a net profit of $19.97 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in February 2020, Arthur Levinson, a Director at AAPL sold 1,429 shares for a total of $434,573.

Apple, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America. The Europe segment consists of European countries, as well as India, the Middle East, and Africa. The Greater China segment comprises of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The Rest of Asia Pacific segment includes Australia and Asian countries. Its products and services include iPhone, Mac, iPad, AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, Apple Care, iCloud, digital content stores, streaming, and licensing services. The company was founded by Steven Paul Jobs, Ronald Gerald Wayne, and Stephen G. Wozniak on April 1, 1976 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

