Why Did Chardan Capital Upgrade Adverum Biotechnologies’ Stock?

In a report released today, Gbola Amusa from Chardan Capital upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) to Buy, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.2% and a 53.9% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catalyst Biosciences, and Evelo Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Adverum Biotechnologies with a $20.00 average price target, implying a 66.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $16.38 and a one-year low of $3.31. Currently, Adverum Biotechnologies has an average volume of 980.1K.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that engages in the development of novel gene therapies to treat patients with sight-threatening ophthalmic diseases. It focuses on treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hereditary angioedema, friedreich’s ataxia, severe allergy, color vision deficiency, and juvenile x-linked retinoschisis. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr. and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.