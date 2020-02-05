Why Did Canaccord Genuity Upgrade Zimmer Biomet Holdings’ Stock?

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) received a Buy rating and a $180.00 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $156.77, close to its 52-week high of $159.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 53.0% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SeaSpine Holdings, Globus Medical, and NuVasive.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zimmer Biomet Holdings with a $169.93 average price target, implying an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $187.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Zimmer Biomet Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $321 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.07 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $901 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZBH in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.