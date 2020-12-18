Why Did Canaccord Genuity Upgrade Touchstone Exploration’s Stock?

Touchstone Exploration (PBEGF) received a Buy rating and a p160.00 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Charlie Sharp today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.60, close to its 52-week high of $1.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharp is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 55.7% success rate. Sharp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Transglobe Energy, Vaalco Energy, and Genel Energy.

Touchstone Exploration has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.27, which is a 36.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 12, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.75 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Touchstone Exploration’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.75 million and GAAP net loss of $703K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.94 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.05 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Touchstone Exploration, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Its properties include WD-8, Coora, Fyzabad, Icacos, Palo Seco, East Brighton, Barrackpore, San Fancique, New Dome, and Saouth Palo Seco. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.