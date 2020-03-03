Why Did Canaccord Genuity Upgrade Qorvo’s Stock?

In a report released today, Michael Walkley from Canaccord Genuity upgraded Qorvo (QRVO) to Buy, with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $101.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 63.7% success rate. Walkley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Sequans Communications S A, and Adesto Technologies.

Qorvo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $129.27, representing a 25.5% upside. In a report issued on February 25, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Qorvo’s market cap is currently $11.59B and has a P/E ratio of 34.88. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.68.

Qorvo, Inc. engages in the provision of core technologies and radio frequency solutions for mobile, infrastructure, and aerospace or defense applications. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products.

