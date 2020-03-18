Why Did Canaccord Genuity Upgrade Northview Apartment REIT’s Stock?

Canaccord Genuity analyst Brendon Abrams upgraded Northview Apartment REIT (NPRUF) to Hold yesterday and set a price target of C$36.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrams is ranked #3301 out of 6127 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Northview Apartment REIT is a Hold with an average price target of $24.75.

The company has a one-year high of $27.67 and a one-year low of $19.71. Currently, Northview Apartment REIT has an average volume of 3,950.

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-end real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in a portfolio of residential income-producing properties. It operates through the following geogprahical segments: Atlantic Canda, Nothern Canada, Ontario, Quebec, and Western Canada.