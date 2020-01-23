Why Did Canaccord Genuity Upgrade Capstone Mining’s Stock?

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto upgraded Capstone Mining (CSFFF) to Buy yesterday and set a price target of C$1.30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 55.0% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hudbay Minerals, Trevali Mining, and Lundin Mining.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Capstone Mining is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.73, which is a 18.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$1.10 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $0.69 and a one-year low of $0.32. Currently, Capstone Mining has an average volume of 31.87K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The company operates its business through five segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Minto, Santo Domingo and Other. Capstone Mining was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.