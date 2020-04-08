Why Did Canaccord Genuity Upgrade Canadian Western Bank’s Stock?

In a report released today, Scott Chan CFA from Canaccord Genuity upgraded Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF) to Buy. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.07.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 42.0% success rate. CFA covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Canadian Western Bank with a $21.12 average price target, representing a 51.2% upside. In a report issued on March 26, TD Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy.

The company has a one-year high of $27.42 and a one-year low of $11.03. Currently, Canadian Western Bank has an average volume of 818.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products. The company was founded by Charles R. Allard and Eugene Pechet on March 22, 1984 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.