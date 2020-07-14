Why Did Canaccord Genuity Downgrade Benefytt Technologies’ Stock?

In a report released yesterday, Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity downgraded Benefytt Technologies (BFYT) to Hold, with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.80, close to its 52-week high of $31.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 60.1% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and Livongo Health.

Benefytt Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.70, implying a 19.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Northland Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $31.49 and a one-year low of $15.60. Currently, Benefytt Technologies has an average volume of 602.5K.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It offers short-term medical; accident, sickness, and hospital; ancillary; lifestyle and discount services; and dental insurance plans. The company was founded by Michael W. Kosloske in 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.