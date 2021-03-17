Why Did Canaccord Genuity Downgrade Battle North Gold’s Stock?

Battle North Gold (BNAUF) received a Sell rating and a C$2.65 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Tom Gallo yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.10, equals to its 52-week high of $2.10.

Gallo has an average return of 76.6% when recommending Battle North Gold.

According to TipRanks.com, Gallo is ranked #1791 out of 7395 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Battle North Gold with a $2.52 average price target.

Based on Battle North Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $9.39 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.13 million.

