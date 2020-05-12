Why Did BTIG Downgrade Endologix’s Stock?

In a report released yesterday, Marie Thibault from BTIG downgraded Endologix (ELGX) to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.88, close to its 52-week low of $0.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 56.5% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Endologix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00.

The company has a one-year high of $8.15 and a one-year low of $0.61. Currently, Endologix has an average volume of 342.5K.

Endologix, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and trade of medical devices for the treatment of aortic disorders such as abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA). Its products include AFX Endovascular AAA System, Nellix and Ovation. The company was founded in March 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.