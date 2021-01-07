Why Did BMO Capital Upgrade Sabra Healthcare REIT’s Stock?

Sabra Healthcare REIT (SBRA) received a Hold rating and a $19.00 price target from BMO Capital analyst John Kim today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 51.3% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Retail Opportunity Investments, and Easterly Government Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sabra Healthcare REIT is a Hold with an average price target of $17.60.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $22.55 and a one-year low of $5.55. Currently, Sabra Healthcare REIT has an average volume of 1.85M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.