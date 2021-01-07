Why Did BMO Capital Upgrade National Storage Affiliates’ Stock?

In a report released today, John Kim from BMO Capital upgraded National Storage Affiliates (NSA) to Buy, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.53, close to its 52-week high of $38.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 51.3% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Retail Opportunity Investments, and Easterly Government Properties.

National Storage Affiliates has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.00.

National Storage Affiliates’ market cap is currently $2.49B and has a P/E ratio of 71.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.64.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NSA in relation to earlier this year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.