Why Did BMO Capital Upgrade Digital Realty’s Stock?

BMO Capital analyst Ari Klein upgraded Digital Realty (DLR) to Buy today and set a price target of $167.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $148.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Klein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 57.1% success rate. Klein covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Host Hotels & Resorts, Park Hotels & Resorts, and Hersha Hospitality.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Digital Realty with a $170.36 average price target, implying a 13.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 16, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $189.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Digital Realty’s market cap is currently $42.54B and has a P/E ratio of 53.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.18.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 90 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DLR in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Andrew Power, the CFO of DLR sold 15,500 shares for a total of $2,402,500.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. The company was founded on March 9, 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.