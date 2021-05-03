Why Did BMO Capital Upgrade Centerspace’s Stock?

In a report released today, John Kim from BMO Capital upgraded Centerspace (CSR) to Buy, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $70.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 54.3% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Easterly Government Properties, and National Health Investors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Centerspace is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $77.00.

Based on Centerspace’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $45.54 million and GAAP net loss of $4.22 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $45.78 million and had a net profit of $48.82 million.

Investors Real Estate Trust engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents’ experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St. Paul and Denver metropolitan areas. The company was founded on July 31, 1970 and is headquartered in Minot, ND.