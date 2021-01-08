Why Did Bloom Burton Downgrade CRH Medical’s Stock?

Bloom Burton analyst David Martin PhD downgraded CRH Medical (CRHM) to Hold on December 23 and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.24.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CRH Medical is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.37.

The company has a one-year high of $4.43 and a one-year low of $0.86. Currently, CRH Medical has an average volume of 82.66K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CRHM in relation to earlier this year.

CRH Medical Corp. engages in the provision of gastroenterologists with services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. It operates through the following business segments: Anesthesia Services, Product Sales, and Other. It also offers the CRH O’Regan System, which focuses on physician education, patient outcomes, and patient awareness. The Other segment covers the corporate activities. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.