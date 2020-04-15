Why Did Bernstein Upgrade Linde’s Stock?

Linde (LIN) received a Hold rating from Bernstein analyst Jonas Oxgaard today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $189.84.

Oxgaard commented:

“NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat Linde von “Underperform” auf “Market-Perform” hochgestuft. Das Kursziel in US-Dollar stockte Analyst Jonas Oxgaard in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie von 180 auf 185 auf. Der Industriegasesektor sei gut aufgestellt fur eine Corona-bedingte Rezession./ag/mis Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.04.2020 / 01:36 / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / UTC Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Oxgaard is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 55.8% success rate. Oxgaard covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Westlake Chemical, and CF Industries.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Linde is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $215.61, which is a 14.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, J.P. Morgan also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $187.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Linde’s market cap is currently $101.2B and has a P/E ratio of 44.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 16.76.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LIN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Surface Technologies, and Linde AG. Its primary products include atmospheric and process gases. The firm also designs, engineers, and builds equipment that produces industrial gases primarily for internal use. The company was founded on April 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Guildford, the United Kingdom.