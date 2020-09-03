Why Did Barrington Upgrade Quinstreet’s Stock?

Quinstreet (QNST) received a Buy rating and a $17.00 price target from Barrington analyst James Goss today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.5% and a 44.1% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Nexstar Media Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Quinstreet with a $18.50 average price target, a 33.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Based on Quinstreet’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $117 million and net profit of $1.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $122 million and had a net profit of $3.42 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of QNST in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Gregory Sands, a Director at QNST bought 4,996 shares for a total of $46,113.

QuinStreet, Inc. engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.