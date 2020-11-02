Why Did Barrington Upgrade Fluent’s Stock?

Fluent (FLNT) received a Buy rating and a $4.50 price target from Barrington analyst James Goss today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -11.0% and a 36.0% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Nexstar Media Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fluent with a $4.75 average price target, a 79.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Based on Fluent’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $71.51 million and net profit of $452K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $70.56 million and had a net profit of $715K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FLNT in relation to earlier this year.

Fluent, Inc. provides scalable, data-driven performance marketing and customer acquisition services. It creates marketing programs. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.