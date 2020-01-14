Why Did Barrington Downgrade Primo Water’s Stock?

Primo Water (PRMW) received a Hold rating from Barrington analyst Michael Petusky today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 55.8% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Anika Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Primo Water is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.17, representing a 1.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, William Blair also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on Primo Water’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $2.62 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $1.73 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PRMW in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, David J. Mills, the CFO of PRMW bought 354 shares for a total of $3,398.

Primo Water Corp. is provider of multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water and water dispensers sold. It operates through the following segments: Refill, Exchange and Dispensers.