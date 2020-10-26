Why Did Barrington Downgrade Cinemark Holdings’ Stock?

Barrington analyst James Goss downgraded Cinemark Holdings (CNK) to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.36, close to its 52-week low of $5.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.6% and a 38.2% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Nexstar Media Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cinemark Holdings with a $15.57 average price target, which is a 66.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 12, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $37.83 and a one-year low of $5.71. Currently, Cinemark Holdings has an average volume of 9.17M.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.