Why Did B.Riley Financial Downgrade CuriosityStream’s Stock?

In a report released today, Zachary Silver from B.Riley Financial downgraded CuriosityStream (CURI) to Hold, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.52, close to its 52-week high of $17.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Silver is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 49.6% success rate. Silver covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Entercom Communications, and Nexstar Media Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for CuriosityStream with a $14.00 average price target.

CuriosityStream’s market cap is currently $672.9M and has a P/E ratio of -127.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.86.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CURI in relation to earlier this year.

