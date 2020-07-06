Why Did B.Riley FBR Upgrade Marcus’ Stock?

B.Riley FBR analyst Eric Wold upgraded Marcus (MCS) to Buy today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -12.5% and a 30.8% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, National Cinemedia, and Cinemark Holdings.

Marcus has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.67, implying a 64.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 26, Benchmark Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $37.64 and a one-year low of $6.95. Currently, Marcus has an average volume of 343.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MCS in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in May 2020, Allan Selig, a Director at MCS bought 500 shares for a total of $5,570.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts. The company was founded by Ben Marcus on November 1, 1935 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.