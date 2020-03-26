Why Did B.Riley FBR Downgrade Telenav’s Stock?

Telenav (TNAV) received a Hold rating and a $5.00 price target from B.Riley FBR analyst Josh Nichols today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.83, close to its 52-week low of $3.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Nichols is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 36.4% success rate. Nichols covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Adesto Technologies, Avid Technology, and Horizon Global.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Telenav with a $7.50 average price target.

Based on Telenav’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $73.88 million and net profit of $13.01 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $50.16 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.58 million.

TeleNav, Inc. engages in the provision of personalized mobile navigation and location based platform services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. The Automotive segment supplies map and navigation platform to auto and original equipment manufacturers for distribution with its vehicles. The Advertising segment provides interactive mobile advertisements on behalf of its advertising clients to consumers based specifically on the location of the user and other sophisticated targeting capabilities. The Mobile Navigation segment offers map and navigation platform to end users through mobile devices and distribute services through its wireless carrier partners. The company was founded by Robert William Rennard, H. P. Jin, Yi Chung Chao, and Salman Dhanani in September 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.