Why Did B.Riley FBR Downgrade Shenandoah Telecommunications Co’s Stock?

B.Riley FBR analyst Zachary Silver downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (SHEN) to Hold today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $48.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Silver is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -17.4% and a 25.0% success rate. Silver covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Entercom Communications, and Nexstar Media Group.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $52.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co’s market cap is currently $2.42B and has a P/E ratio of 46.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 414.13.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 94 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SHEN in relation to earlier this year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless telephone and data network services. The Broadband segment provides broadband, video and voice services to residential and commercial customers in portions of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Kentucky, via fiber optic and hybrid fiber coaxial (HFC) cable. The Tower segment leases space on 225 owned cell towers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, VA.