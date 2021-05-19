Whole Earth Brands (FREE) Gets a Buy Rating from Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Robert Dickerson maintained a Buy rating on Whole Earth Brands (FREE) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 73.7% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Mondelez International, and Lamb Weston Holdings.

Whole Earth Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.50.

Whole Earth Brands’ market cap is currently $502.6M and has a P/E ratio of -30.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.86.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.