Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Thomas Hughes CFA maintained a Hold rating on Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.47, close to its 52-week high of $28.00.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 45.7% success rate. CFA covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Northern Oil And Gas, and Matador Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Whiting Petroleum Corporation is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.67.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s market cap is currently $941.8M and has a P/E ratio of -0.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.73.

Whiting Petroleum Corp is a US-based independent oil and gas company. It is engaged in the development, production, acquisition and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It explores the production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The operations of the company are principally carried out in the United States. It derives the revenue from the sales of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.