Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released yesterday, Thomas Hughes CFA from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.88, close to its 52-week high of $28.00.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 50.0% success rate. CFA covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Northern Oil And Gas, and Matador Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Whiting Petroleum Corporation is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.00.

The company has a one-year high of $28.00 and a one-year low of $0.25. Currently, Whiting Petroleum Corporation has an average volume of 553.7K.

Whiting Petroleum Corp is a US-based independent oil and gas company. It is engaged in the development, production, acquisition and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It explores the production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The operations of the company are principally carried out in the United States. It derives the revenue from the sales of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.