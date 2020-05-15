Whitestone REIT (WSR) Gets a Hold Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Kucera maintained a Hold rating on Whitestone REIT (WSR) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.10, close to its 52-week low of $4.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Kucera is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 51.4% success rate. Kucera covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment, and Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Whitestone REIT is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00.

Based on Whitestone REIT’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $30.58 million and net profit of $1.61 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $29.69 million and had a net profit of $2.77 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WSR in relation to earlier this year.

Whitestone REIT is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, manages, develops, and redevelops commercial properties in the markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.