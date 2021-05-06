Whitestone REIT (WSR) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Michael Diana from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Whitestone REIT (WSR), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 56.9% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Westamerica Bancorporation, and Pennantpark Floating Rate.

Whitestone REIT has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

Whitestone REIT’s market cap is currently $398.5M and has a P/E ratio of 69.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.25.

Whitestone REIT is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, manages, develops, and redevelops commercial properties in the markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.