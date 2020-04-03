WhiteHorse (WHF) Gets a Hold Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Timothy P. Hayes from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Hold rating on WhiteHorse (WHF), with a price target of $10.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.59, close to its 52-week low of $5.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -26.6% and a 36.3% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Cherry Hill Mortgage, Ellington Financial, and Saratoga Investment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on WhiteHorse is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.88.

The company has a one-year high of $14.86 and a one-year low of $5.52. Currently, WhiteHorse has an average volume of 188.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WHF in relation to earlier this year.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate. It focuses principally on originating senior secured loans to lower middle market companies. The company was founded on December 28, 2011 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.